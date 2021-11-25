Navi Mumbai: Disabled man loses Rs 27,000 in KYC update fraud

A 40-year-old physically handicapped man from Vashi was duped of Rs 27,767 by a cyber fraudster who impersonated as a customer care executive of a bank and tricked him into getting bank details. While the incident took place in September, the victim approached the police on Wednesday.

Police said that the complainant who is physically handicapped and also a social worker runs a snacks centre in Vashi. On September 19 evening, when he was attending the Ganpati immersion procession, he received a message of KYC update of his bank account within 24 hours to continue transactions.

After returning home, he called the number mentioned in the message, he was asked to recharge Rs 10 as part of the process. When he tried to recharge, it was getting declined. “The complainant called the number again and reported the decline message. The cyber fraudster provided another mobile number and asked him to try again,” said a police official from Vashi police station.

The complainant tried again and it was successful. However, within five minutes, there were six transactions and a total of Rs 27,767 was debited from his bank account.

The next day, he approached the bank where he was asked to register a complaint with the police. The Vashi police registered a case under section 66 D of the IT Act and started an investigation.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:09 PM IST