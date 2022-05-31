Navi Mumbai: Dip in supply pushes prices of green vegetables in retail, french beans at Rs 120 per kg

Veggie shops |

With the dip in supply, prices of most vegetables have started rising in the wholesale and retail markets. Most of the vegetables have seen around a 20 to 40 percent price rise in the last fortnight. Traders at APMC say that the market will continue to receive low supply due to the onset of monsoon next month.

According to the trader, after April-May, the supply of vegetables starts dropping as farmers start ploughing their fields for fresh seeding.

“Supply of green vegetables dip during the monsoon as farmers wait for fresh seeding,” said Vivek Pansare, a trader from APMC market. He added that during the rainy season, the spoilage of vegetables also increases, leading to an increase in price.

Last year in winter, the supply of green vegetables hit due to unseasonal rainfall in vegetable growing areas. Later, the supply improved and that’s why the market received good supply till mid-May. “Normally, the dip in supply starts by mid-April. However, this year, it lasted till mid-May,” said the trader.

On May 31, vegetables arrived in a total of 504 vehicles. However, the majority of them were either tempo or small pick-up vans that have little space to carry vegetables. “Even the number of vehicles is around 20 percent lower than the normal,” said an administrative official from APMC Vashi.

Meanwhile, the price of cauliflower which was around Rs 20 per kg has now reached Rs 80 in the retail market. Even the French bean which was available at around Rs 60 is now at Rs 120 to Rs 150 per kg. Tomato is still commanding between Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg in retail.

Nisha Ramakrishnan, a Vashi resident, says that after chili, lemon and tomato, green vegetables have increased the kitchen’s budget.

Vegetable prices comparison