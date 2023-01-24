Navi Mumbai: Developers flood offer on Republic Day to woo customers

Representative Image

After making a brisk business during Dussehra and Diwali, real estate developers from the city are ready to woo homebuyers with a number of offers on Republic Day. From geysers to modular kitchens, developers are ready to increase their sales during the one-day celebration of Republic Day.

Though January is a lean month for real estate developers as homebuyers either already bought their dream homes during Diwali or wait for Gudi Padwa. However, in order to attack homebuyers, developers offer a number of incentives.

A developer has a project in Panvel that is offering free stamp duty and registration to home buyers on Republic day. However, homebuyers will have to make the booking on the same day. A real estate agent informed that the Balaji Awante project on the Panvel-Matheran road is offering a modular kitchen if homebuyers buy a property on Republic Day. Apart from free stamp duty, the final price is also negotiated.

Similarly, a developer has promised to give a gold coin to homebuyers on the spot deal. The project is in Rasayani in Panvel by the Thalia Labh Group. The group is also offering a scooty on-spot booking on Republic Day. An executive of the group said that they have a Vrindavan flora project of which two phases are completed and work on the third phase is starting. The offer is available for the third phase.

In the last few years, Panvel periphery has emerged as the new destination for affordable homes for many prospective buyers. Developers’ body says they are getting a number of queries for houses along the old Mumbai-Pune highway due to its accessibility. Real estate experts say, without adequate transportation, affordable housing cannot be successful.

However, the latest trend is to be believed, the stretch along the old Mumbai-Pune highway from Panvel to Chowk junction is the new destination for affordable housing. Haresh Chheda, former immediate past president of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) says that the stretch has good connectivity with roads and it will be one of the most sought-after destinations in years to come.

