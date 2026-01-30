Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 3 In ₹56.27 Lakh Share Market–Forex Fraud Case

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Bust Interstate Trading Scam, ₹56.27 Lakh Fraud Exposed |

The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested three members of an interstate cyber fraud gang for cheating a Navi Mumbai resident of Rs 56.27 lakh by luring him with promises of high returns in share market and forex trading. Among the arrested accused is a relationship manager of a reputed cooperative bank, while investigations have revealed that the gang was involved in cyber crimes across eight states. The accused have been remanded to police custody till January 31.

Victim Trapped Via Facebook

The victim, a 37-year-old environmental consultant residing in Taloja, was befriended through Facebook by the cyber gang, which later persuaded him to invest in forex trading by promising huge profits. Using a fake mobile application, the accused gained his confidence and compelled him to transfer money into multiple bank accounts. By showing fake virtual profits, the gang cheated him of Rs 56.27 lakh between August and November 2025.

Technical Analysis Leads Arrests

After a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil, Police Inspector Ganesh Jadhav and Assistant Police Inspector Ajit Kangude, carried out technical analysis and traced the first-layer bank account holder. The police arrested Salim Ahmed Shaikh (43) from Nalasopara, who later disclosed that he had sold his bank account to Mohammed Nabil Haroon alias Monu for Rs 2 lakh. Subsequently, the police detained Mohammed Nabil Haroon from a hotel in Dombivli.

Bank Official Among Accused

Further investigation revealed that Saddam Ali Ejaz Ahmed (30), a relationship manager at a cooperative bank in Sion, was supplying bank accounts to the gang. He was arrested accordingly. During searches at his residence, police seized 17 cheque books, 10 debit cards, three passbooks, 26 SIM cards and three Aadhaar cards.

OTP-Based Fraud Modus

Investigations also revealed that accused Monu was staying in lodges in Mumbai and Thane and logging in mobile numbers linked to bank accounts on his phone to obtain OTPs, which were used to facilitate fraudulent transactions. Preliminary findings indicate that the gang’s involvement extends to cyber crimes across eight states, and police are continuing efforts to identify the main masterminds and other accomplices.

Police Warn Citizens

“This is a well-organised cyber fraud network operating across multiple states. Citizens should not trust unknown investment offers or download unverified trading applications. Anyone facing cyber fraud should immediately contact the cyber helpline number 1930,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte.

Police have urged citizens to verify the authenticity of trading platforms before investing and remain alert against online investment scams.

