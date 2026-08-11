Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Kharghar Resident Loses ₹8.39 Lakh After Fraudsters Posing As Mahanagar Gas Staff Send APK File; Case Registered

A Kharghar resident lost ₹8.39 lakh after allegedly downloading a malicious APK file sent by cyber fraudsters posing as Mahanagar Gas employees | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 11, 2026: A 59-year-old Kharghar resident lost Rs 8.39 lakh after cyber fraudsters posing as employees of Mahanagar Gas allegedly tricked him into downloading an APK file on the pretext of updating his gas bill. The accused gained access to his mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 8.39 lakh from his bank account through online transactions.

The incident came to light after the victim, Satish Pillai, a resident of Sector 35, Kharghar, approached the Kharghar police and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against unidentified cyber fraudsters and launched an investigation.

APK File Used In Fraud

According to police, Pillai received a call last week from a person claiming to be an employee of Mahanagar Gas. The caller told him that his gas bill had not been updated and that the process needed to be completed immediately. After gaining Pillai's confidence, the accused sent an APK file to his WhatsApp and instructed him to download it.

As soon as Pillai downloaded the file, the accused allegedly gained control of his mobile phone. They then accessed his banking facilities and transferred Rs 8,39,755 from his bank account within a short period. Pillai realised that he had been duped only after noticing the unauthorised transactions.

Police Issue Public Advisory

"Citizens should not download APK files or click on links received from unknown persons, even if the sender claims to be from a government department, utility company or bank. No one should share banking credentials, OTPs or other confidential information with strangers," a police officer said.

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Police are now investigating the transactions to identify the beneficiaries of the amount transferred.

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