Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 62-Year-Old Retired BEST Employee From Nerul Loses ₹8.14 Lakh After Clicking APK Link; Case Registered

A retired BEST employee from Nerul allegedly lost ₹8.14 lakh after clicking an APK link | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 15, 2026: A 62-year-old retired BEST employee from Nerul lost Rs 8.14 lakh after allegedly clicking on a link to an APK file received on his mobile phone.

Cyber fraudsters reportedly gained access to his device and siphoned off the money through 17 transactions from his accounts with Bank of Maharashtra and Parsik Bank. The Nerul police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

Fraudsters Gain Phone Access

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Sector 9, Nerul, received the APK file link at around 8.30 pm on August 8. After he clicked on the link, the fraudsters allegedly gained control of his mobile phone. Between August 8 and 10, Rs 8.14 lakh was transferred from his two bank accounts to various accounts through 17 separate transactions.

The victim realised he had been cheated on the morning of August 10 after receiving messages about unauthorised debits from his bank accounts. He immediately contacted the cybercrime helpline 1930 and later approached the Nerul police station.

Police Warn Against APK Links

"People should never click on APK files or links received from unknown persons. Such files can provide fraudsters with access to a mobile phone and potentially expose banking credentials and other sensitive information. Citizens should immediately report any unauthorised transaction on 1930 and inform their bank," said a police official.

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The Nerul police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are examining the transaction trail and working to identify the accounts into which the money was transferred.

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