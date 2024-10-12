Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Kharghar Woman Loses ₹12.77 Lakh To Scammer Posing As Axis Bank Employee; Case Filed

Kharghar Woman Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Loses ₹12.77 Lakh to Scam Link Posing as Axis Bank Employee | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A woman residing in Kharghar fell victim to an unknown cyber scammer who, by instilling fear of her bank account being closed and sending a link for KYC updates, managed to transfer Rs 12.77 lakh from her bank account to another account. The Kharghar police have filed a complaint against the unknown cyber thief for fraud and under the IT Act.

The 52-year-old victim resides in Kharghar Sector-21 with her family. On October 1, while she was at home around 1:30 PM, a cyber scammer contacted her, pretending to be an employee of Axis Bank. He claimed that her KYC was not updated and instructed her to update it, warning that she would have to pay a fine of Rs 3,500 and her account could get closed in case she failed to update the KYC. The scammer then sent a link to the woman to update the KYC.

The woman opened the link and entered all her personal information. The scammer then told her that her account would be updated within 24 hours. However, the next evening, using the information obtained from her, the conman transferred Rs 12.77 lakh from her account to another account.

After receiving messages about this transaction on her mobile, she contacted the bank's customer care. She was informed that the amount had indeed been transferred and that her account had been frozen. Following this, the woman first reported the incident to the Cyber Crime helpline at 1930, and then lodged a complaint with the Kharghar police. “We have registered the complaint and are investigating it further,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.