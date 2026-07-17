Navi Mumbai Cyber Crime: Mahape Firm Duped Of ₹10.70 Crore Through Fake WhatsApp Profile Of Company Owner; FIR Registered

Cyber fraudsters allegedly used a fake WhatsApp profile of a company owner to cheat a Mahape-based firm of ₹10.70 crore | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 17, 2026: Cyber criminals allegedly duped a Mahape-based company of Rs 10.70 crore by creating a fake WhatsApp profile using the photograph of the company's owner and impersonating him to instruct an employee to transfer funds.

The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case against an unidentified accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act and launched an investigation into the massive fraud.

Fake WhatsApp Profile Used

According to the police, the incident took place at Star Mangalsutra LLP, located in TTC MIDC, Mahape. On July 14, the company's accountant, Bharat Kumar Chobdar (45), received a WhatsApp message from an unknown mobile number. The sender displayed the profile picture of company owner Mangesh Chauhan, making the account appear authentic.

Claiming that the matter was urgent, the fraudster gained Chobdar's confidence and instructed him to transfer money from the company's bank account to multiple bank accounts. Believing the messages had come from his employer, Chobdar transferred Rs 10.70 crore through a series of transactions.

The fraud was exposed the following day when Chobdar discussed the transactions with Chauhan, who denied sending any WhatsApp messages or authorising the transfers. Realising that he had fallen victim to a cyber scam, Chobdar lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police.

Police Launch Investigation

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under Sections 319(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"We are tracing the WhatsApp number used by the accused and analysing the bank accounts where the funds were transferred. Efforts are underway to identify those involved and recover the siphoned money. Companies and employees are advised to verify financial instructions through official channels before processing high-value transactions," a senior officer from the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police said.

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Police are now collecting technical evidence, analysing digital footprints and coordinating with banks to track the flow of funds as part of the ongoing probe.

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