Navi Mumbai: Customs destroys 61.5 kgs of contraband worth ₹250 crore in Taloja

Navi Mumbai: A high-level drug destruction committee of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, comprising senior officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Customs and Mumbai Police, spearheaded the safe destruction of 61.586 kgs of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) at the Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage and Disposal Facility (CHWTSDF), MWML, Taloja in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Contrabands such as Heroin, Cocaine, MDMA, Marijuana, Tramadol, Alprazolam, JPDol, Radol, Zolfresh and Dizy-Dizepam tablets were destroyed by way of incineration.

Drugs valued at ₹250 crore in international illicit market

According to an official from Customs, the Narcotics Drugs that were destroyed were valued at ₹250 crore in the international illicit market.

“Owing to the proactive role by various customs agencies in intercepting illegal NDPS goods and facilitating their timely destruction under the purview of Mumbai Customs Zone-1, approximately 250 crore rupees (in terms of their value in the illicit market) were prevented from being channelised into various illegal activities,” said a Customs official.

This successful destruction is aimed at safeguarding society from the deleterious consequences of drug trafficking and underscores the importance of strong enforcement measures.

