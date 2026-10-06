Navi Mumbai Crime: Engineer Booked For Allegedly Tampering With JNPT Customs Network, Website Crashed Twice

Nhava Sheva police are probing alleged interference with the JNPT Customs Department's network that disrupted ICES operations twice | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Nhava Sheva police registered a case on Monday against a private company's resident engineer for allegedly tampering with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Customs Department's government network and website, causing the website to crash twice and affecting the department's ICES system.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Bhatikare (48), a resident engineer with Ariel Telecom Solutions (ATA) at Nhava Sheva. According to the complaint, Bhatikare allegedly interfered with the computer system of the JNPT Customs Department's government network and website at 9.51 am on July 24 and again on August 1.

On both occasions, the Customs website remained non-functional for around 30 minutes, affecting the department's ICES (Indian Customs EDI System) operations.

Customs Department Investigates

The Customs Department subsequently investigated the incident and found that the interference had taken place in office B-204 on the second floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House at Nhava Sheva. After Bhatikare's alleged involvement came to light, Mayank Garg (26), on behalf of the Customs Department, approached the Nhava Sheva police and lodged a complaint.

Case Registered Under IT Act

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Bhatikare under Sections 324(3) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 43(e)(f), 66 and 70 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Police are investigating the motive behind the alleged interference with the Customs Department's government network, the work affected due to the system shutdown and whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

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Senior Police Inspector Suraj Patil said police were also investigating whether Bhatikare had acted at someone's behest or had any other reason for interfering with the system.

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