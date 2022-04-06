Navi Mumbai: Crime branch arrest two, busts gang stealing warehouses

Unit two of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police busted an inter-state gang who were stealing costly items from warehouses in Navi Mumbai. They used to cut the shutter of the warehouse and decamped with items worth in lakhs from there.

Police said that they have recovered the stolen items worth Rs 15,00,000 and a truck worth Rs 20,00,000 from them.

According to police, two cases of warehouse breaking were reported in Uran and Kalamboli police station in January end and first week of February 2022. During the investigation, the modus operandi of both crimes was similar and both the crimes were committed within 10 days.

Meanwhile, a constable of the crime branch received information about the two persons involved in the crime. Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) said that they managed their mobile number and through technical analysis, they traced their locations in Godhra in Gujarat. A team left to arrest them.

Mengde said that the team spent eight days in Gujarat and kept searching for them in Vadodara, Bharuch, Ahmedabad, Surat and Godhra. Finally, the police traced the two accused in Godhra in Gujarat involved in the crime. They were identified as Asfaq Abdullah Jabba, 31, and Isaq Husaain Patliya, 40, both are residents of Godhra in Gujarat.

Police said that with their arrest, three cases of warehousing burglaries were solved. Two cases were registered in Navi Mumbai and one in Gujarat. “We have recovered readymade garments and other stolen items and the truck used for the crime,” said Mengde.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:27 PM IST