Navi Mumbai: Couple of good rainfalls may cause Morbe dam to overflow

Morbe Dam, in Navi Mumbai | File

The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled over 87.91 per cent and the civic body expects that a couple of good rainfalls will help the dam to overflow. The catchment area of the dam has already received over 2900 mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow is 3250 mm of rainfall. The dam had last overflowed in 2021.

Even at this level of water in the dam, civic officials assured that there would be less possibility of water cut next year.

With a good spell of rainfall in July in the catchment areas, the Morbe dam has been filled from 60 per cent to 80 per cent of its capacity. The dam, which is in Khalapur in the Raigad district, supplies water to the city.

According to an official from Morbe dam, the catchment area has received good rainfall so far. “With three weeks left of monsoon to go, the dam will be filled to its capacity, if there is a couple of good rainfall here in the days to come,” said the official.

The total storage capacity of Morbe dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of September 13, the storage was 167.827 MCM, which is 87.91 % of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 85.57 meters,” said the official.

“In order for the dam to overflow, the catchment area requires around 3,250 mm rainfall. This year, the catchment area has already received 2927 mm rainfall and it requires around 300 mm more,” said the official.

In 2021, the dam overflowed on September 28 and the catchment area received 3748 mm of rainfall.

In Numbers:

Dam overflows:

2019-Overflowed

2020- Not overflowed

2021-Overflows

Total capacity: 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM)