Navi Mumbai cops arrest three for cheating people on the pretext of giving loan

According to police, they used to distribute pamphlets of Akriti Finance Services, and offered all kinds of loans despite a problem with the CIBIL. They also used to mention one mobile number. “When anyone used to call at the number, they asked to come at a designated place and give them ride in a costly car. They also used to show documents of Vijaydeep Sahkari Sanstha, Dahanu to attract customers,” said a senior official from APMC police station. He added that they used to take money for the insurance required to release the loan as the amount of loan was big and after taking money, they used to flee.

Last month, a case of cheating against them was registered at APMC police station under section 465, 467, 468, 471, 420 and 34 of IPC.

On September 2, the police got a tip-off that they had come in Vashi to meet a prospective client. “When they came in two cars to take documents from a client, we caught them red-handed,” said the official. He added we also seized the two cars and other documents that they used to cheat people. They were presented before the court on Thursday where they were sent on police custody till September 9.

“We are investigating that how many people they have cheated,” added the official.