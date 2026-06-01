Navi Mumbai Conviction: Belapur Sessions Court Sentences Man To 20 Years In Jail For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In Nerul Under POCSO Act

Belapur District and Additional Sessions Court convicts a Nerul resident in a 2019 POCSO case involving the sexual assault and pregnancy of a minor girl | FPJ - (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, June 1: A 24-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Nerul has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Belapur District and Additional Sessions Court in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The convicted accused, Govindkumar Harilal Nirmal, was also fined Rs 1,500 after being found guilty of rape and criminal intimidation. District and Additional Sessions Judge P. A. Sane pronounced the judgment on May 30, holding that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, the offence took place in 2019 within the jurisdiction of Nerul Police Station. Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. Assistant Police Inspector Shivaji Dhawale conducted the investigation and subsequently filed a chargesheet before the court.

Prosecution establishes case through witness testimony

During the trial, Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane represented the state and examined six witnesses, including the victim, her mother, the medical officer, and the investigating officer, to establish the prosecution's case. The defence did not examine any witness.

After considering the oral and documentary evidence on record, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 376(3) of the IPC.

He was also sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 500 under Section 506 of the IPC. Both sentences will run concurrently. In default of payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

The court directed that Rs 1,000 from the fine amount be paid to the victim as compensation. Observing that the victim had suffered severe trauma and that the accused lacked the financial means to pay substantial compensation, the court ordered that the matter be referred to the District Legal Services Authority, Thane, for consideration of additional relief under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

Victim compensation and custody period considered

The accused in the case had raped and impregnated the 15-year-old victim in the year 2019 and threatened her not to tell anyone, or else he would kill her father.

The accused resided in the same vicinity as that of the victim in Nerul at the time of the incident. The accused had later shifted from the area. The mother got to know of the daughter's pregnancy after she noticed the girl's stomach growing abnormally.

The prosecution was pursued under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble of Nerul Police Station. Investigating Officer API Shivaji Dhawale, Pairvi Officer PSI Nitin Jadhav, and Court Constable T. G. Lahane played a key role in ensuring effective follow-up of the case before the court.

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The court also clarified that the accused, who has been lodged in Taloja Central Prison since January 20, 2020, will be entitled to the benefit of set-off under Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, allowing the period already spent in custody to be deducted from the sentence.

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