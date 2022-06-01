 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Constables deposit accident victims’ belongings including Rs 4 lakh cash at police station, receive praise for honesty

Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of zone 2 felicitated them while returning the money and documents to the family of the two accident victims who died while getting treatment at the hospital

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:26 PM IST
article-image

Two beat marshal constables attached to Taloja police station, Manohar Patil and Kishor Kardile, received praises from senior police officials for their honesty. They deposited Rs 4 lakh cash and other important documents of two accident victims, which they had found at the accident site last month along the Mumbra-Panvel road.

Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of zone 2 felicitated them while returning the money and documents to the family of the two accident victims who died while getting treatment at the hospital.

Around 4 pm on May 12, Khalil Ahmed Shaikh (65) and his wife Farhat Khalil Shaikh (60) were on their way to Taloja Phase 1 from Mumbra at Taloja Phase 1 when their Scooty overturned near Taloja Railway Station near Taloja Phase 1. While his Farhat Shaikh died on the spot, Khalil Shaikh died while being taken to MGM for treatment.

Meanwhile, two police personnel Kardile and Patil found Rs 4 cash and important documents including passports and VISAs for the Haj pilgrimage in their Scooty. Both constables showed honesty and deposited cash and other documents at the police station.

Later, on the basis of the documents, the deceased’s family was traced and Rs 4 lakh and important documents were handed over to him by DCP Patil. Patil also felicitated Kardile and Patil on the occasion.

DCP Patil said that the old couple was preparing to go on Haj Pilgrimage and manage money and other documents. However, they met with an accident and died. “Apart from Rs 4 lakh cash, both the constables ensured that passport, checkbooks, passport, visas, and other documents reach their families,” said Patil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Constables deposit accident victims’ belongings including Rs 4 lakh cash at police station, receive praise for honesty

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen express: Here's how Central Railway has upgraded the train

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen express: Here's how Central Railway has upgraded the train

Mumbai: Central Railway to open Pod hotel services at CSMT by June end

Mumbai: Central Railway to open Pod hotel services at CSMT by June end

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Post mortem report confirms singer died of cardiac arrest; funeral to...

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Post mortem report confirms singer died of cardiac arrest; funeral to...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Mumbai: Latest Updates - City reports more than 700 cases

Mumbai: Western Railway completes pre-monsoon works

Mumbai: Western Railway completes pre-monsoon works