 Navi Mumbai: Community Leaders Discuss Plan Ahead Considering Ganesh Visarjan And Eid Might Fall On Same Day
A peace meeting was organized by Navi Mumbai police on Thursday along with the Muslim community of Navi Mumbai and various Ganesh mandals to give them instructions on how to celebrate both festivals peacefully. The meeting happened in the presence of officials from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Fire Department, RTO and PWD.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
A peace meeting was organized by Navi Mumbai police on Thursday along with the Muslim community of Navi Mumbai and various Ganesh mandals to give them instructions on how to celebrate both festivals peacefully. | Raina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: Following the footsteps of last year the Muslim community from Navi Mumbai is likely to postpone the procession of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi by a day, this year too, if it coincides with the Ganesh visarjan. “Eid depends on the occurrence of the moon. So, if Eid falls on the day of Ganesh visarjan, we would take out the procession on the next day. The prayers of Eid would be performed on the same day but the procession could lead to inconvenience to the people on the road as there would Ganapati procession already, we have decided to have the procession the next day,” Imam of Garib Nawaz Masjid, Mohammad Khalilullah Subhani said in a peace meeting that was organized by Navi Mumbai police.

“Both the communities need to respect the time of the police as their bandobast schedule depends on our procession. The visrajan procession and Eid procession, both need to start and end on time,” said the President of Agri Koli Community, Nilesh Patil. The main rally starts from Turbhe, and makes its way through Vashi, Koparkhairane and culminates at Ghansoli Dargah.

“Last year, Navi Mumbai was the first city to have taken the initiative and postpone the procession of Eid-e-Milad to a day ahead as it coincided with the visarjan date. This year too the Muslim brothers have decided the same if the dates coincide,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane, said. He further urged the Ganesh Mandals that they should be mindful of the decibel at which they play the loudspeakers.

“As per the research, if sound at 85 decibels is heard every day, in 20 years, the person will turn deaf. If it is 95 decibels, it takes 20 months. If it is 105 decibels, one can get deaf in 20 weeks, 120 decibels will make one deaf in 20 days, 125 decibels in 20 hours and 140 decibels will take only 20 minutes. Moreover, there are sick, old people and children in various residences. One should consider their plight too when you play loud music,” Dahane added.

He further said that it is humanely not possible for police to be present in every lane and hence Ganesh mandals should have volunteers and CCTV cameras at their pandals. “The pandal and the murti remain the responsibility of the mandal alone,” Dahane added.

