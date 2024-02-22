'Navi Mumbai Coastal Road Project To Cause Considerable Damage To Mangroves,' Says Appraisal Committee | FPJ

Stating that the proposed coastal road between Jalmarg-16, Kharghar and Sector 11 in CBD-Belapur and the balance link from Sector 15, CBD to Water Transport Terminal in Nerul would lead to considerable damage to the mangroves, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has deferred the proposal.

The committee also advised the City and Industrial development Corporation (CIDCO) to consider the three alternate alignments and change in the structural design of the proposed road.

Deliberating the proposal based on the information provided / presented by CIDCO, the committee, at a recent meeting, also asked the CIDCO administration to consider constructing long span bridge / cable-stayed bridges with minimal destruction of mangroves as already approved by the EAC for other projects. The EAC also suggested to submit road design detailed information, traffic plan along with noise barrier plan and proposed parking plan.

In response, CIDCO has agreed to assess the alternate alignments of the proposed coastal road and structural change in proposed design. Further, the committee also recommended site inspection for assessing the possible alignment with minimal destruction of mangroves.

The coastal road is part of the Development Plan of Navi Mumbai and involves construction of a new road from Jalmarg Sector 16 in Kharghar to Sector 11, CBD-Belapur, construction of two balance links between Sakal Bhavan Road and turning of Gopinath Panda Marg, apart from that between VUP at Amara Marg and Water Transport Terminal, Nerul.

The road alignment of 9.68km whole the right of way (RoW) varies between 30m and 45m. The entire alignment is located on landward side of the creek and majority stretches of the alignment pass through existing structures like roads, ground, bund, VUPs and culverts present on the creeklet.

The committee also observed that in all 1,182 mangroves are proposed to be cut, which fall within proposed alignment spread over 8.2222 hectare area, and 447 trees (belonging to 30 species of 15 family having girth ranging from 70mm to 1,600mm) are required to be cut.

As per the directions given by the deputy conservator of forests, Alibag, compensatory afforestation is proposed on degraded forest land. Accordingly, CIDCO will do compensatory afforestation over 18.6 hectare area with the guidance of MCZMA, MoEF&CC, forest department and Bombay High Court.

The coastal road is proposed to decongest the heavy traffic on the existing Palm Beach Road and Sion-Panvel Highway. It will provide additional connectivity between Kharghar and CBD-Belapur besides providing connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.