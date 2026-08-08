Navi Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis And CM Conrad K Sangma Hand Over Kharghar Plot For Meghalaya House-II To Support Northeast Visitors | VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma hold the plot handover documents during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Meghalaya House-II in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai, August 8, 2026: The Maharashtra government and CIDCO on Saturday formally handed over a plot at Sector 16, Kharghar, to the Government of Meghalaya for the construction of Meghalaya House-II, a second facility aimed at supporting people from Meghalaya visiting the Mumbai region for medical treatment, education, business, work, and official purposes.

The plot, located near DAV International School, was handed over in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with senior officials from both states and CIDCO.

LIVE | Plot Handing-over Ceremony for the New Meghalaya House in the presence of Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma ji



🕔 4.46pm | 8-8-26📍Navi Mumbai.@SangmaConrad#Maharashtra #Meghalaya https://t.co/dqUrRfjg1h — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 8, 2026

Second Facility Planned For Visitors

The new Meghalaya House-II will supplement the existing Meghalaya House in Vashi, whose limited capacity has become inadequate with the increasing number of people from Meghalaya travelling to Mumbai. The facility is expected to provide accommodation and support to patients and their families, students, professionals, artists, and business visitors.

“For us, this is not simply about constructing a new building. It is about ensuring that whenever our people travel to Mumbai, for medical treatment, education, work, business, or official purposes, they have a place where they feel supported and at home,” Sangma said.

Sangma expressed gratitude to Fadnavis and the Maharashtra government for their cooperation in making the project possible. He said the new facility would significantly strengthen the support system for Meghalaya’s citizens visiting Mumbai.

🔸Handing over of the plot from the Government of Maharashtra to the Government of Meghalaya for the construction of the New Meghalaya House in Navi Mumbai at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

🔸Laying of the foundation stone of the New Meghalaya House at the hands of CM… pic.twitter.com/ipoWwhzGpY — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 8, 2026

Cultural Gateway For The Northeast

He also envisaged Meghalaya House-II as more than a guest facility, saying it could serve as a cultural gateway through which people in western India could experience Meghalaya’s music, food, crafts, tourism, entrepreneurship, and the rich traditions of its tribal communities.

“Meghalaya House-II will be more than a guest facility. It can become a window for the West to experience our Northeast, our music, food, crafts, tourism, entrepreneurship, and the rich cultures of our tribal communities,” Sangma said.

Fadnavis said Mumbai and Pune had become preferred destinations for students, artists, and professionals from the Northeast. He said seeing people from the region pursuing education and working in different professions in Maharashtra was a reflection of India’s national integration.

“We are very happy to see our brothers and sisters from the Northeast pursuing different professions here. It is heartening to see the dream of national integration being fulfilled,” Fadnavis said.

Economic Potential Of Kharghar Region

Describing Meghalaya as a beautiful state, Fadnavis said the region was popularly known as the “Scotland of the East”. He highlighted the state’s rich culture and strong musical traditions and said music had created a special bond between Meghalaya and Mumbai, which is a major centre of India’s music industry.

“Music is the soul of Meghalaya, while Mumbai is the soul of India’s music industry. This creates a deep bond between Mumbai and Meghalaya,” he said.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra and Meghalaya had been paired under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” initiative and described the Meghalaya House-II project as another step towards strengthening the relationship between the two states.

He also highlighted Mumbai’s multicultural character and said Maharashtra had traditionally welcomed people from different parts of the country. Referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s broad and inclusive vision, Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s culture had been shaped by the principle of taking everyone along.

The Chief Minister further underlined the economic importance of the Kharghar-Navi Mumbai region, saying the belt comprising Thane, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, the NAINA region, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport would emerge as a major centre of India’s future economic growth.

“The next phase of India’s growth will emerge from this entire belt,” Fadnavis said.

He said the region was witnessing the development of an ecosystem covering education, healthcare, innovation, technology, data centres, deep technology, and smart manufacturing. Edu-City and Medi-City projects, he said, would further strengthen the region’s education and healthcare infrastructure.

Also Watch:

CIDCO Offers Construction Support

Fadnavis said that 10 to 15 years from now, people from Meghalaya would realise the importance of having their state’s facility at such a strategically important location.

He also offered CIDCO’s assistance in constructing the new Meghalaya House. If the Meghalaya government wished, CIDCO could be appointed as the implementing agency and help complete the project at lower cost, with quality construction, and within a stipulated timeframe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/