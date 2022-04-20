Navi Mumbai: Civic chief reviews pre-monsoon works, sets May 15 deadline

While taking a review meeting on pre-monsoon preparation of the city, Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) warned of strict action against the concerned officials if potholes are found during the monsoon.

He further instructed that every lamp post should be carefully inspected to ensure that the lamp is properly maintained and no accident is caused by the electric pole. In case of negligence, the responsibility will be fixed on the concerned officials, including the contractor, the commissioner ordered.

During the review meeting of the pre-monsoon works, civic chief Bangar directed civic officials to work round the clock and complete all monsoon related works by May 15. He suggested that barricading and other security measures should be taken at construction sites during the monsoon.

While instructing the solid waste management department to complete the cleaning of closed nallas and natural nallas within the stipulated time, the commissioner directed to remove sludge within 24 hours after drying. He also asked to remove debris from the construction sites including in industrial areas.

As some parts of Navi Mumbai are below sea level, Bangar suggested that adequate water pumps must be made available as there is the possibility of waterlogging in some parts of the city in case of heavy rains during high tide.

He further discussed the repair of the flap gate on the holding pond, the pumping station, alternative arrangement for power supply, pump arrangement at possible places of water storage in the underpass, repair of municipal buildings, among others and asked to complete the necessary action by May 15.

In addition to ensuring that water samples are regularly checked during the monsoon season, the commissioner also directed that water samples from places where water is supplied by tanker or from other sources, should be checked regularly considering the monsoon period.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:54 PM IST