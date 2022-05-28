Navi Mumbai: Civic chief inspects Science Park, directs officials to keep it updated with latest technology

Science Park |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will study features, facilities and projects across all science parks in the country before providing it in its Science Park, being developed in Nerul. The civic body will set up unique projects and models which are not present globally. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar inspected the civic work of the science park in sector 19 in Nerul early this week and directed officials to complete the work on time.

While inspecting the under-construction Science Park, civic chief Bangar suggested it is important that this state-of-the-art facility provided by the Corporation should be implemented with due diligence in order to be as efficient as possible in the future. He also directed that due to the rapid changes in technology, the Science Park will be kept up to date so that the citizens can experience the latest and most modern projects.

The civic body is developing a Science Park adjoining the Wonders Park in Nerul at a cost of Rs 109 crores. Once complete, the park, also known as the Museum Island, will be an entertainment-cum learning space for scores of children.

In the Science Park, up-to-date knowledge in the field of science and technology will be presented through various mediums, projects, 3D images, audio-videos and in a way that will attract the information of science. This will enhance the knowledge of the students in terms of education and will also provide innovative facilities for the citizens with interesting tools.

“The Science Park will inspire children to be innovators and enable them to make informed opinions about scientific developments that affect their lives,” said a senior civic official from NMMC, attached to the project.

As per plan, the Science Park will be developed in two phases in an area of 19,500 square meters behind Wonders Park in Nerul. In the first phase, a science center will be developed that will comprise a science museum and convention center. In the second phase, a museum of vintage cars will be developed. Finally, the proposed Science Park will be integrated with the amusement park (Wonders Park) in order to give another dimension to the existing infrastructure.

The proposed museum will be developed based on five different concepts- environment, life, energy, space, and machines and movements. Separate spaces will be allotted to explain and interpret each concept.