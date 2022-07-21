Navi Mumbai civic body aims to administer COVID-19 booster dose to all eligible persons (Representative Photo) | AFP

More than one lakh citizens have been inoculated with a precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic body is now aiming to inoculate all the people eligible to receive the precautionary dose.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner directed the Health Department officials to vaccinate 100 per cent of the eligible populace at the earliest.

Earlier, the civic body achieved a 100 per cent target of vaccination of the first and second dose of COVID vaccines.

As per the civic health department, a total of 1,13,037 citizens have been given the precaution dose in the city. As many as 44,067 citizens between 45 and 60 years have been given the booster dose.

The civic body has been providing free precautionary doses of COVID vaccine at five hospitals, 23 primary healthcare centres and ESIS hospital in Vashi area.

Those who have completed 6 months or 26 weeks of the second dose of vaccine can take the precautionary dose.The free booster doses are being administered to until September 30.

Meanwhile, the commissioner directed to take special care while giving the precaution doses to citizens above 45 years of age and citizens with comorbidities.