Navi Mumbai civic agency to spend ₹3.5 crores on fresh tree census, will be conducted after 6 years

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will spend Rs 3.5 crores on a tree census that will be carried out during 2023. The civic body has made a provision in the budget for tree census, informed a senior civic official.

At present, there are 182 parks and 116 open spaces which were developed by NMMC. In addition, there are 22 tree belts and 15 important joints in the city where greeneries have been developed. Similarly, around 72 roads were beautified by planting trees.

After a gap of around six years, the civic body will conduct a fresh tree census under its jurisdiction. The last tree census was conducted in 2016. A total of 8.5 lakh trees were recorded during the last census.

At present, the civic body is completing the groundwork to begin the tree census by around the end of December. According to an official from NMMC’s Tree Authority, the issue was discussed with the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and he has given approval for it.

Now, the civic body will float a fresh tender in the next fortnight. After the tender process is completed, the tree census will be started by the end of December. The new census project will use the Geographical Information System (GIS) and GPS technology to operate and manage the tree census data. It will also use satellite imaging for the mapping of trees.