Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Replace Bright Streetlights With Light-Yellow LEDs To Protect Flamingos

After repeated incidents of flamingos getting injured or succumbing due to bright streetlights en route Navi Mumbai, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to replace white LED lights with light-yellow LEDs. Officials confirmed that bright lights are blinding and disorienting flocks of flamingos. To safeguard the birds, CIDCO had earlier removed tall signage at Nerul jetty.

A total of 96 electric poles have been planned on the road leading to the water transport terminal at the Nerul jetty. The project will cost CIDCO Rs28.97 lakh.

Activist Jyoti Nadkarni said that light pollution is one of the banes of urban living that results in birds getting disoriented. “This is exactly why a campaign was launched against bright lights at Vadale Lake in Panvel,” she said.

“Between January and April, 17 flamingos fell to their death after being blinded by the bright lights. They literally banged into a 20ft tall signboard at the water transport terminal,” said Rekha Sankhala, activist from Save Flamingos and Mangroves group. In February, while addressing the grievances of environmentalists, CIDCO removed that signboard. However, incidents of flamingos falling to their death continued.

Director of NGO NatConnect, BN Kumar said, “With the signage removed, the other probable reason observed by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) was bright streetlights. Subsequently, officials asked the civic body to replace the lights with yellow bulbs and that too at a 45-degree angle so that light is directed downwards and not sidewards.” He said CIDCO is expected to adhere to these specifications with the new project.