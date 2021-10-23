Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to give water connection to buildings in NMIA rehabilitation area at nominal rate

After considering the necessity of water, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to give water connections to the buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate (OC) in the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) Rehabilitation and Resettlement area (R&R). The buildings in the pocket from 1 to 7 in the Karanjade and Ulwe nodes will benefit from this decision as the water rates levied on these connections is less than the rates imposed by other the local bodies/authorities.

According to CIDCO, the water rates levied on these connections is less than that imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Life Authority (Ambernath), and Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO said, “CIDCO has always made every effort possible to provide basic and necessary facilities to the PAPs from the NMIA project. The PAPs have always extended their co-operation towards CIDCO as well. Keeping in mind the value of their co-operation, CIDCO has taken a decision to provide water connections to the buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate in pockets 1 to 7 in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement(R&R) region.”

CIDCO has acquired 1160 ha of land from 10 villages in the Panvel taluka of Raigad district for the development of the NMIA. The government of Maharashtra has declared one of the best R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) packages for the Airport PAPs. For rehabilitation of the PAPs, the Pushpak node is being developed near the airport with all the basic civic facilities. The rehabilitation and resettlement work of most of the PAPs is nearly completed.

CIDCO has appealed to the tenement holders whose buildings have completed constructions but are facing problems obtaining the occupation certificate due to administrative issues are requested to contact Water Supply Executive Engineer, 4th Floor, Raigad Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400 614 for water connections.

