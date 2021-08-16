Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers plots for fuel stations in Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with eight plots for fuel stations in five places especially in developing nodes like Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar in Navi Mumbai. At present, there is no fuel station in Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar.

While Ulwe node which is adjacent to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has a substantial population, the Pushpak Nagar is still in the developing stage.

The Planning agency will allot these plots through e-Tender cum e-auction. These plots are available in sectors 21 and 3 in Ulwe, sector 3 and 8 in Pushpak Nagar, sector 34A and 37 of Kharghar and sector 9 in Panvel and 12 in Kalamboli node. The size of the plot ranges from 815 sqm to 1970 sqm. The base price of these plots is from Rs 36,061 to Rs 55,861.

CIDCO has offered these eight plots in five nodes on lease for fuel stations like petrol pump CNG station or similar purposes. “Common public, charitable trust, LLP, company partnership firm co-operative society can bid for these plots,” said an official from CIDCO’s Marketing department.

While Kharghar, Panvel and Kalamboli already have fuel stations, there is no fuel station in Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar. At present, residents from Ulwe have to go to Belapur or Nerul for petrol of CNG stations which is around 7 to 10 km. Rashid Shaikh, a resident of sector 16 in Ulwe who works with a baby product company in Andheri uses his car to go to his office. However, in absence of fuel stations, he always ensures that he refills the tank while returning from the office. “On few occasions, while returning when I got delayed, it was tiring to refill the tank in the night in Belapur,” said Shaikh.

In the last two years, the population of Ulwe has increased especially after train services started. The Node is adjacent to the proposed NMIA and MTHL. “There will be a huge demand for fuel stations in the newly developed node and this is a welcome move,” said Vinod Panwala, another resident of Ulwe.

In addition, CIDCO has also come up with 16 residential and residential cum commercial purpose plots at Kharghar, Kalamboli, and New Panvel in Navi Mumbai. These plots range from 466.74 sq. m. to 8143.30 sq. m. The plots will be allotted through the e-tendering cum e-auction processes.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:24 PM IST