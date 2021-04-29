Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline to pay installments of housing scheme till July 31

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to extend the deadline till July 31, 2021 to pay the remaining amount to those applicants who have outstanding installment as well as those who have not paid a single installment in CIDCO housing scheme 2018-19.

Under the state government’s policy “Housing for All”, CIDCO had released lottery for about 25,000 houses for various economic sections under its 2018-2019 housing scheme.

The houses have been developed for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) in five nodes of Navi Mumbai namely Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Dronagiri. The successful applicants were provided with schedule to pay specific installment amounts out of the total amount of their house, with in a stipulated period, post scrutiny of documents after computerized lottery system. Recently, it is observed that some beneficiaries have not yet paid a single installment as well as have an outstanding amount for their houses. CIDCO had extended the deadline till December 28, 2020, considering the request of those applicants. But some applicants failed to pay the amount till the given deadline.

“It has been observed that many applicants have not paid their installments or even a single installment in 2018-19 housing scheme. Since all are facing adverse economic situation due to pandemic-led lockdown, CIDCO being considerate, has decided to give relief to those applicants by extending the deadline to pay the remaining installments,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

As per the provisions of CIDCO’s housing scheme, allotment letters of those failed beneficiaries can be cancelled by CIDCO. However, many of the citizens are facing adverse economic situation due to pandemic. Moreover, the applicants of the housing scheme are economically weak, considering all such facts CIDCO has decided to extend the deadline till July 31, 2021 to those have not yet paid a single installment as well as have outstanding amount with waiver of DPC from 25 Mar 2020 to 31 Jul 2021. The applicants have to pay the remaining amount till the given deadline. This decision will surely be a great relief for the applicants.