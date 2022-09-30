Navi Mumbai: CIDCO conducts demolition drive at Ghansoli, Ulwe and NAINA area (Representative Image) | PTI

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished unauthorized structures constructed without obtaining development permission in Vichumbe, Usarli, Kolkhe and Palidevad in CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) this week. The demolition drive was on September 24, 25, 26 and 28.

A similar demolition drive was organized at sector-21 in Ghansoli and sector-2, 3 and 5 in Ulwe on September 26.

During the demolition drive in the NAINA area, the unauthorized constructions like temporary eateries, vegetable shops, nurseries, scrap shops and stalls etc constructed at Vichumbe, Usarlu and Kolkhe were demolished.

Also, the unauthorized constructions like temporary mutton and chicken shops, stalls of flowers and garlands, vegetable cart etc. constructed at Mauje Palidevad on Panvel-Matheran road were demolished.

During the demolition drive in Navi Mumbai, the unauthorized construction of pucca bricks and the cement shed above it constructed on CIDCO’s reserved plot for 12.5% scheme in sector-21 in Ghansoli was demolished.

Also, the temporary and unauthorized stalls of poultry, garage, scrap shop and others constructed in sector-2, 3 and 5 in Ulwe were demolished.

These structures were constructed by violating the prevalent regulations and policy of CIDCO and without taking any permission of the agency.

A total of 10 laborers 1 JCB and 2 Jeeps were employed during the demolition drive in the NAINA area.