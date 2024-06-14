Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Clears Over 50 Illegal Constructions In Major Demolition Drive | FPJ

CIDCO were successful in getting large scale illegal constructions on three of its open plots vacated. In a major demolition drive undertaken by the organization on Wednesday more than 50 odd unauthorized constructions were razed.

On various open plots belonging CIDCO, there were recurrent complaints made by residents about rampant encroachments happening. The encroachments included illegal hotels, garages, chicken shops etc.

“All of these construction had come up with no prior permission from CIDCO. There were regular complaints about the illegal encroachments and the problems posed by residents. On Wednesday through a special demolition drive all of these illegal constructions were removed and the plots are now free of encroachments,” said an official from CIDCO.

The demolition drive was first undertaken at Kharkhopar station wherein CIDCO demolished almost 40 odd unauthorized commercial shops and 1 dhaba as well as two hotels. All of these illegal constructions were on a 5400 sq meter plot.

Read Also Action Against Hoardings: HC Asks CIDCO To Form A Reasonable Policy

Likewise, demolition drive was carried out in sector 13 of Ulwe. Seven illegal shops constructed on a 200 sq meter plot was removed. The drive then proceeded in sector 9 of the node wherein illegal dhaba, container car garage and sheds put by hawkers were removed. The action resulted in 6300 sqmeter plot getting vacated of illegal constructions.

“The entire drive was successfully implemented with the participation of the local police, officials from CIDCO Chief Controller of Unauthorised Construction (CCUC), its police team and security guards. For the demolition drive heavy machinery, JCB, 3 trucks, 9 jeep and 20 labourers were assigned,” informed the official.