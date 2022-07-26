Navi Mumbai: CIDCO and PMC hold joint meeting over a host of subjects

CIDCO Bhavan, Navi Mumbai | File

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the CIDCO held a joint meeting to discuss various civic issues. The meeting was also attended by the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh who stressed coordination between the two government agencies.

During the meeting, officials discussed the maintenance and repair of the sewerage lines, potholes on roads, rainwater drains, and the STP.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Tripti Sandbhor, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, City Engineer Sanjay Jagtap and other officials of PMC along with the Executive Engineer of CIDCO in four nodes including Kalamboli, Kamothe, and New Panvel.

Various topics related to the repair of sewerage channels in all four nodes, rain drains, potholes, and STP plants were discussed in this meeting.

The civic chief, Deshmukh, said that it is important for CIDCO management and municipal officials to maintain coordination with each other while working in order to complete the work promptly.

“We need to work together to solve the issues of monsoon including road repairing and water management.”