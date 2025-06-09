 Navi Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹8.24 Lakh In Fake PAN Update Scam via WhatsApp
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹8.24 Lakh In Fake PAN Update Scam via WhatsApp

Navi Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹8.24 Lakh In Fake PAN Update Scam via WhatsApp

The fraudsters sent a deceptive link under the guise of updating PAN card details, leading to a phishing attack that drained the victim's bank account through nine unauthorized transactions — all within two hours, on the night of June 1.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative picture |

Mulund Police have registered a case of cyber fraud, a 49-year-old grain trader from Navi Mumbai, was duped of ₹8.24 lakh after receiving a fake WhatsApp message claiming to be from Saraswat Bank, warning the victim that his bank account would be blocked due to a missing PAN card update. The fraudsters sent a deceptive link under the guise of updating PAN card details, leading to a phishing attack that drained the victim's bank account through nine unauthorized transactions — all within two hours, on the night of June 1.

According to the FIR, the victim, Virendra Aiya, who runs a grain trading business at APMC Market in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, resides with his family at Tirumala Ambetite on B.R. Road, Mulund (West), received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number displaying the Saraswat Bank logo. at around 9:30 PM on June 1.

The message included the Saraswat Bank logo and read: "Dear Customer, your SARASWAT BANK account has been blocked today because your PAN CARD was not updated. Please update your PAN number. OPEN SARASWAT APK file. Thank you, SARASWAT BANK TEAM!"

Attached to the message was an APK file, falsely claiming to be linked to the bank. When Aiya clicked on the file, a webpage resembling the official Saraswat Bank site opened. Believing it to be genuine, he entered his full bank account details, including ATM card details.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Interstate Gang Impersonating Kerala Cyber Police Arrested For ₹30 Lakh Robbery
article-image

Soon after, he began receiving SMS alerts that money was being debited from his account. Realizing he had been scammed, Aiya immediately contacted the bank’s customer care to block his account and ATM card. However, by then, cybercriminals had already carried out nine fraudulent transactions, siphoning off a total of ₹8.24 lakh.

He reported the incident through the National Cybercrime helpline (1930) and later filed a written complaint with the Mulund Police via email on June 5.

Mulund Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise