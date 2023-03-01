Navi Mumbai: Bus conductor returns passenger's bag containing ₹40,000, other valuables |

How often do you come across a good samaritan who makes you believe that humanity is still breathing? Not often, right? Indeed such cases are rare but they are equally endearing.

Recently a commuter on Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport had her brush with a good samaritan. The woman who was travelling in the Diva Railway station to Vashi bus, forgot her bag which contained Rs 40,000 and other valuables.

Nilesh Gavkar, a bus conductor on the bus route no 82 of NMMT found the bag on his bus. He traced the rightful owner and returned the same to her.

According to the NMMT official, the incident happened on February 28; the official said that Gavkar spotted the bag when the bus had reached its end destination.

"Gavkar, showing honesty and integrity, traced the rightful owner and returned her bag. The women, who forgot the bag, hadn't gone too far [which helped the conductor]."