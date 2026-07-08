Navi Mumbai: Body Of Second Youth Swept Away At Pandavkada Waterfall Recovered After 4-Day Search

Rescue teams recovered the second victim's body from the Pandavkada Waterfall area, ending a four-day search operation |

Navi Mumbai, July 7, 2026: After an intensive four-day search operation, rescue teams on Tuesday recovered the body of the second youth who had been swept away at the Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar, bringing the massive search mission to an end.

The first incident occurred on Friday, July 3, when 20-year-old Mohammed Mobashir Mohammed Shahid, a resident of Sagar Vihar Building near Janata Garage in Taloja Phase I, was swept away by the strong current while visiting the waterfall with a friend.

Second Mishap During Search

Even as search operations were underway, another mishap occurred the following day. On Saturday, 19-year-old college student Shennon Gaspar Kini from Santacruz was swept away by the swollen waters while visiting the waterfall with friends, leaving rescue teams searching for two missing youths simultaneously.

On Sunday, search teams recovered a severed human leg from the gorge. At the time, police could not ascertain to whom it belonged and continued the search. On Monday, rescuers recovered Kini's body from the Sector 6 area, nearly two kilometres downstream from the waterfall. Police later confirmed that the severed leg recovered a day earlier belonged to Kini.

“Prima facie, it appears that Kini fell from a considerable height before being swept away by the current. We suspect he struck a rock during the fall, which may have resulted in the dismemberment of his leg,” a senior police officer said.

Search Operation Ends

The search for Mohammed Mobashir continued until Tuesday afternoon, when his body was found near the driving range adjacent to the Kharghar Golf Course, around two kilometres from the waterfall.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem after the completion of inquest proceedings. Police said further investigation is underway.

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Following the twin tragedies, the administration has once again appealed to the public to stay away from dangerous waterfalls, rivers, streams and other prohibited tourist spots during the monsoon. Officials warned that water levels can rise suddenly and currents can become extremely dangerous within minutes, turning a leisure outing into a fatal accident.

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