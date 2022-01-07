Navi Mumbai: BJP worker held for posting defamatory content on Twitter against CM Uddhav Thackeray

Koparkhairane police arrested a 49-year-old person on Thursday night for allegedly posting defamatory content against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on Twitter. The accused had also shared the post on a social media platform.

The arrested person was identified as Sandeep Mhatre, a BJP worker and husband of a former corporator Sangeeta Mhatre.

According to police, Mhatre had posed the defamatory content on Thursday morning and later shared it on a WhatsApp group.

However, the post did not go well with Shiv Sena workers, and Vijay Mane, Sahar Pramukh of Shiv Sena approached Koparkhairane police and lodged an FIR against Mhatre.

While talking to the media Suresh Mendge, deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) said that Mhatre was arrested on Thursday night for spreading enmity between two groups. He added that after posting defamatory content on his Twitter handle, Mhatre also circulated it on a WhatsApp group.

Mahtre was arrested under section 153 A for spreading enmity between groups and he was presented before the court on Friday where he was sent on police custody till January 8.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:34 PM IST