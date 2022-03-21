Navi Mumbai: Bike rally held in Airoli to create awareness for cleanliness

As part of the cleanliness awareness campaign, the Airoli ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a motorbike rally on Sunday. A total of 125 bikers enthusiastically participated in the campaign and created awareness about cleanliness in the entire Airoli ward office area.

The active participation of citizens has played an important role in the ranking of Navi Mumbai in the Swachh Survey to date and in 'Swachh Survey 2022'. Now, under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar the objective of 'My City, My Participation', emphasis is being given on increasing the participation in citizen surveys through various initiatives. The bike rally was one of the events.

The bike rally was flagged off by Babasaheb Rajale, DMC (Solid Waste Management) and he also participated in the rally and drove his till the end of the rally.

The bike rally started at Devi Dham Nagar in the MIDC area and covered different parts of the Airoli ward and they collectively took an oath of keeping the city clean.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:24 AM IST