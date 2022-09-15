Navi Mumbai: Belapur's ANS organises eloquence competition | File/Representative

The Belapur unit of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS) has organised an online eloquence competition to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Students from class VIII to class X can participate in the competition. The last date for registration is September 22.

The first round of the competition will be held from September 28 to October 1. Participants selected from the first round will compete in the final round on October 2.

The subjects of the competition are: the social and educational contribution of Lokraja Shahu Maharaj, the impact of addiction on society; and the equality of men and women. As per my opinion, TV series about superstitions are commercialized and will harm the environment.

The top three winners will get prizes, and all the contestants will get a certificate signed by the famous cine actor Sayaji Shinde. For details, contact Rekha Deshpande (9167029844), Vijay Kharat (9757249486), or Ramesh Salunkhe (9224340720).