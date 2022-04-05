Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre meets NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar, discusses development works

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre met Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Abhijit Bangar, and discussed various issues regarding development works in the Belapur assembly constituency as well as demanded expediting the completion of various pending works. She also raised the stoke-breaking ceremony of Sanpada library.

During the meeting, Mhatre demanded to complete the transfer of land allotted for Women and Bal Bhavan, installation of the Gautam Buddha statue at Jewel of Navi Mumbai, Nerul, and setting up of Solar Park in Navi Mumbai among others.

MLA Mhatre said, “In the Belapur constituency, there should be a library with all facilities. I have been constantly demanding it for a long time. The work on the proposed library at Sanpada should be held as soon as possible.”

She added that she is making available funds from the MLA's fund for the construction of Buddha Vihar for the citizens of the Buddhist community in the Belapur division for prayers and meetings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:21 AM IST