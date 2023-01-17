Navi Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra employees join one-day strike called by bank workers' association | Sourced Photo

Employees of the Navi Mumbai's Bank of Maharashtra participated in the one-day symbolic strike called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) on Monday.

The demonstration was held because office of the employees' association which had been in the bank building for last 40 years was allegedly forcibly taken away. The strike disrupted operations of the bank.

The employees staged a strong demonstration in front of the zonal office.

Employees protested removal of worker union office from bank building

The Organizing Secretary of the association, Arvind More, raised his voice against the policies of the management and claimed they were clamping on them.

He alleged that the government has not appointed a representative of the employees on the board of directors for the last six years, on the other hand, the management is not ready to accept the constructive criticism made by the organization.

“The government has not filled the seats on the board of directors of depositors, agriculture, for the last six years. Due to this, bank managements are trying to take arbitrary decisions by taking unlimited power in their hands,” said More.

Will intensify stir: Arvind More

More further said that after the January 16 stike, they will intensify their stir against the management in coming days.

Office bearer of Ekta Committee Girish Bhave was also present at the protest and extended his support to the strike.

