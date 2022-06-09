e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Awareness programme on de-addiction held at NMMC headquarters

It was organized by NMMC in association with the Maharashtra State Board of Narcotics Control as part of the World No Tobacco Day on May 31 and World Environment Day on June 5

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Awareness programme on de-addiction held at NMMC headquarters |

Under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief Abhijit Bangar, a public awareness programme on “Effects of Tobacco Addiction on the Environment" was organized at the civic headquarters by NMMC in association with the Maharashtra State Board of Narcotics Control as part of the World No Tobacco Day on May 31 and World Environment Day on June 5.

“Addiction is causing personal and social harm to the life of human beings and there is a need to create awareness among the citizens to stay away from addiction. In this regard, efforts are being made at various levels by the state government,” said DMC Jaydeep Pawar.

“Tobacco and tobacco products kill around 1.3 million people in India every year, and the World Health Organization estimates that by 2030, approximately 100 million people worldwide will die from a variety of tobacco-related diseases. Therefore, even though tobacco is cheap, the treatment for the diseases caused by it is very expensive and, in some cases, it is life-threatening,” said Ajit Magdoom, Head of Anvay De-addiction Center.

On this occasion, Medical Health Officer Dr. Pramod Patil, Municipal Secretary Dr. Chitra Baviskar, Medical Officer Ujwala Oturkar, Education Officer Aruna Yadav, and Law officer Dr. Abhay Jadhav, among others were present.

