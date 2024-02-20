Navi Mumbai: Ashwamedh Mahayagya In Kharghar From Tuesday

Representational image |

Coinciding with the ‘Ashwamedha Mahayagya’ to be conducted by the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar from February 21 to 25 in Kharghar, organisers worshipped the five couples and the opened the initial ‘havan kunda’ for the Mahayagya by Vedic method and constructed a Yagyashala. There will be 1008 ‘havan kundas’ in the Mahayagya, and in each kunda, 10 people will perform havan simultaneously.

This way, more than 10,000 people will offer sacrifice in the Yagya in one shift. In all 1,100 Upacharyas have been trained at a high level for the maintenance and proper arrangements of the ‘havan kunda’.

The Ashwamedha Mahayagya site is spread over a total of 240 acres. For the past three years, Gayatri family members from Mumbai as well as abroad have been engaged in meditation and preparation for this Mahayagya for the upliftment of the Sanatan culture that nurtures world humanity and for the innovation of the nation.

This is the 47th Ashwamedha Mahayagya conducted by the World Gayatri Parivar under the Devsanskrit Digvijay Abhiyan. During the Mahayagya, more than 4,000 couples will participate in the worship together.

The Yagya will be conducted by great scholars who have been practicing for a long time under the shadow of the Himalayas and in the lap of the pure Ganga, the penance place of Rishi Vishwamitra. There will be a separate team of Acharyas of Brahmavadini sisters to conduct the yagya under the direction of revered Dr. Pranab Pandya and revered Shaildidi, who have been leading Sadhanarat and World Gayatri Parivar for the last six decades.

Acharya and the team of Acharyas, after long sadhana, will play the role of Yagya Sansad along with Brahmananchchi, Adhyarvu, Hota, Udgata. Entry into this Mahayagya will be completely free for all castes and sects. Every person can participate in this Havan as per his devotion. It is believed that the persons who participate in this great ritual will be blessed, and they will become partakers of virtue.

In the Mahayagya, four restaurants will be operated under the name of Mata Bhagwati Devi Restaurant that will be handled by experienced family members coming from different provinces. More than 80,000 family members will be able to receive food offerings every day in each restaurant.

A total of eight cities have been established in the names of Sambhaji Nagar, Sriramapuram, Kabir Nagar, Mirabai Nagar, Eknath Nagar, Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar, etc. where the family members coming from different provinces are accommodated.

In Mumbai, glimpses of various divine pilgrimages and divine pilgrimages of the Himalayas will be shown through an exhibition. Along with this, we will see the grand and panoramic statues of the pioneers of Sanatan culture, constructed under the direction and supervision of the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Devsanskrit University, Dr. Chinmay Pandya.

Apart from this, there will be a cultural art stage, where various cultural presentations will be held. Besides, people will be aware of the views of various personalities and talents engaged in social service through the Vichar Manch.