Navi Mumbai: As schools reopen, Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad welcomes students to NMMC school

Photo: File Image

As the schools reopen, Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad welcomed students at civic school number 42 in Ghansoli on their first day of school.

While interacting with students, she praised the civic school and appreciated teachers for guiding students to follow Covid protocol. All civic schools witnessed around 90 per cent attendance on the first day.

In order to bring uniformity and coherence to schools' timing across the state, schools have been reopened on June 15, following the mandatory Covid rules and regulations.

The school opening day became memorable for students as the Minister of School Education herself was present to welcome students. She interacted with the students, parents and teachers. She also wished all the students, teachers, non-teaching staff, and parents a happy new academic year.

On this occasion, NMMC’s additional commissioner Sanjay Kakade, Deputy Commissioner (Education), Jaideep Pawar, Education Officer Aruna Yadav, Headmaster of School No. 42 Khushal Chaudhary, and teachers were also present.

Apart from NMMC school, she also visited New Bombay City School, a private school in Ghansoli.

On the first day of school, textbooks were distributed to students of all classes (Kindergarten to X) in all the civic schools. The students were given a sweet meal to celebrate their first day.

