Navi Mumbai: APMC sees fresh arrival of onion from Karnataka

Onions from Karnataka have started arriving at the onion-potato market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). The fresh produce is being sold at Rs 8 to Rs 9 per kg.

Due to the good yield of onions at the beginning of the year, the price of the commodity remained under control. However, the produce was depleting and the traders were looking out for new stock.

According to traders, since farmers reduced the production of onion following a good crop, there is a possibility of little price rise.

Onion cultivation in Maharashtra is considered to be one of the best grades of onion.

Onion is grown in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states. However, seeing the experience of COVID in the last two years, farmers have planted fewer onions this year.

Onions are in demand but the available stock will only last for 20 to 25 days more and are being sold at Rs. 14 to Rs.15.

“The arrival of new onions in the state has started. This onion is of medium quality and is being sold at the rate of Rs 9 per kg”, said a trader.

However, in view of the declining arrival of onions in the state and the increase in demand during the festive season, onion and potato traders have expressed the possibility of an increase in the price of onions in the coming days.