Navi Mumbai: AKYF raises parking issues in Vashi-Koparkhairane stretch

The Agri Koli Youth Foundation (AKYF) has threatened to stage agitation over parking issues across the city. They alleged the civic body for not taking measures to solve parking issues in the city. Sandeep Patil, President of the Airoli Assembly Constituency of AKYF has warned of an agitation if the civic body does not come up with a concrete solution.

While many residents are forced to park their vehicles along the road due to the lack of parking facilities in the housing society, it has been noticed that a large number of private buses, trucks, and tempos are also parked on the roads.

The Vashi-Koparkhairane stretch is a burning example. While talking to the media, Patil said, “Lack of dedicated parking space is causing a huge issue to the residents. Now trucks, tempos and school buses, parked along the road are adding problems.” He added that from Koparkhairane station to Teen Tanki road and from Sangam dairy road, D’Mart Circle to Wings Hotel road is examples of poor parking management.

“The holding pond area is being beautified by spending lakhs of rupees. But the beautified area is getting lost due to the parking of illegal vehicles. NMMC is ignoring the issue,” he said.

An official from Koparkhairane Traffic unit said, “Actions are frequently taken by the traffic department against unauthorized parking of vehicles and in places where traffic jams are more, additional traffic officials are deployed to ease traffic jams. Likewise, at junctions which see traffic jams often, traffic officials are deployed between 9 am to 9 pm.”