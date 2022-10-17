Navi Mumbai: Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha to hold Chitragupta puja in Kharghar on October 27

Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha |

Navi Mumbai: Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha (ABKM) held a meeting last week to chalk out a plan to celebrate the Chitragupta festival next month in Kharghar.

This year, the Kayastha community have decided to hold the festival on a large scale since Covid restrictions are no longer applicable.

More than 100 families of the Kayastha community reside in Kharghar alone and residents from other nodes of Navi Mumbai will also join.

Chitragupta Puja, or Jayanti, is performed on the second day of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month by the Kayastha community in India. This year, it will be celebrated on October 27, 2022.

The morning Kalam-Dawat puja will take place at 9 am. Later in the evening, there will be a cultural programme followed by a felicitation function and Maha Prasad.

Rajesh Shrivastava, president of the youth wing of Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha said that preparation is underway and they are very enthusiastic to celebrate the festival on a large scale this year. “Community people are themselves showing interest to hold the festival in a grand way and we expect that more than 5000 people will assemble at the festival,” said Shrivastava.

The ABJM is holding Chitragupta puja since 2017 and this year, a five-feet idol of Chitragupta Maharaj will be installed at the Shiv temple complex in sector 12 in Kharghar. AKBM has appealed to community people to join the puja. Community people can attend the puja. For location and other details, one can contact 8286201111 and 7303047070.