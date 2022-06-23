Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik meets NMMC chief to discuss a host of issues | Photo: Representative Image

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik met the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and discussed various pending issues of the city including poor water supply issues in a few areas.

The problem of water supply in many areas in the city is increasing and complaints from residents are pouring. In addition, there were also complaints of contaminated water being supplied in many areas. "Navi Mumbai gets 450 MLD of water from Morbe Dam and 50 MLD of water from Barvi Dam every day. Despite there being sufficient water, why few areas are facing water issues,” asks Naik.

While discussing the cleanliness work being carried out in the satellite city, Naik drew attention to the cleaning of holding ponds. He said that few areas may have flood-like situations due to the non-cleaning of holding ponds. “There are a total of seven holding ponds between Airoli and Belapur and they need to be cleaned.”