Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik demands fresh ward formation

Ganesh Naik, BJP MLA from Airoli alleged that the ward formation was down incorrectly and he would have already brought it to the notice of the state election commission (SEC). Naik was speaking at a function held in Kukshet village in Nerul.



He said, “I have demanded to form the ward afresh.”



Naik also assured that he would not allow an increase in property tax and water tax in the city in the next 20 years.



In addition, he also promised that a decision to give exemption in taxes for houses between 500 sq ft and 700 sq ft will be taken in the near future. Even demand for weather shed by traders will be resolved by discussing with the Urban Development Department.



Suraj Patil, a local former corporator from Nerul’s Kukshet Ward number 34, has been conducting various social activities in the last few days. Activities like a city-level monsoon cricket tournament, awards for meritorious students, and free umbrellas were distributed to seniors of Nerul Sector 8 were conducted.





