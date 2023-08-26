Navi Mumbai: Airoli Man Held For Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Woman

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale police arrested a 48-year-old man from Airoli for allegedly raping a woman and extorting money by giving threats, said police. The accused had been repeatedly committing the crime since May 2022.

According to police, the accused identified as Vijay Kale has known the victim since May 2022 and had established a physical relationship. Later he started black-maligning her. He threatened the woman that he would make their private and explicit videos viral and extorted money. “The accused had already extorted ₹50,000 from her,” said a police official from Rabale police station.

“From May 2022 to till date, the accused called the woman at different places and raped her repeatedly. He threatened that he had objectionable videos of the victim with him and he would make it viral and show it to her husband and relatives,” said the official.

Finally, the woman approached the police and a case was registered under sections 376, (sexual assault) 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) , 354(d), (stalking) 384, (extortion) 323, (voluntarily causing hurt)504, (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace)506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Based on the complaint by the victim, the accused Kale was arrested by the Rabale police station. Further investigation is underway.

