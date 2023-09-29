Navi Mumbai: AIMIM Writes To CM Shinde For Crematorium & Burial Ground In Ulwe | Representational Image/Pixabay

The Student wing of AIMIM Navi Mumbai has requested in writing to the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, to direct CIDCO to provide land for graveyards and mosques for prayers, crematoriums and places of worship of various religions in Ulwe node of Panvel taluka of Raigad district.

Maharashtra State General Secretary Haji Shahnawaz Khan said that the Ulwe node is a developing node and it has seen rapid development in the last decade. There is a substantial rise in the population of all religions and communities in the area. However, it lacks a crematorium, and burial ground facility for Hindu, Muslim and Christian community people.

Everyone faces a lot of problems in the last rites. Muslim and Christian residents of Ulwe have to go to sector 4 in Nerul for the last rites.

