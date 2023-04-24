 Navi Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, Pargaon village gram panchayat demands restoration of village, rehabilitation of villagers
Navi Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, Pargaon village gram panchayat demands restoration of village, rehabilitation of villagers

The village is adjoining the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Villagers demand restoration of Pargaon village, rehabilitation of workers | FPJ

Members of Group Gram Panchayat of Pargaon have demanded the restoration of Pargaon village and rehabilitation of villagers during their meeting with the district collector Dr Yogesh Mhase.

The Deputy Sarpanch of Pargaon Village and present members Nisha Patil, member Manoj Dalvi, and social worker Balaram Naik met with Raigad Collector Dr Yogesh Mhase.

Pargaon village has witnessed water logging

Due to the development works of NMIA, Pargaon village has witnessed water logging during monsoon for the last two to three years.

In addition, they also demanded that the government or CIDCO frame a policy for the rehabilitation of Dungi village which is adjacent to Pargaon village. “Considering the problem of Pargaon village, it is very necessary to rehabilitate and resettle villagers without any discrimination,” said a member.

