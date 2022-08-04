Navi Mumbai: After siphoning Rs 2.98L over call, con artist asks man to approach cops

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was duped of Rs 2.98 lakh while trying to know the reason for Rs 1,100 debit from his bank account. The cyber fraudster siphoned off the money by gaining access to the man’s mobile phone via a screen sharing app.

Adding insult to injury, the accused even brazenly called the man after the fraud and daringly told that he was the one who cheated him. Further rubbing salt on wounds, the caller even asked to immediately approach the police.

A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act along with Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating).

In his complaint, the man-who works as a carpenter at a private construction company-was befuddled upon receiving the debit message from his salary account.

Next moment, he hastily started browsing for the customer care number of the bank, in which he holds an account. He came across a toll free number, and immediately called it.

However, the call was disconnected. Later, he received a callback and the caller identified himself as the bank representative.

On the pretext of helping the man, the caller slyly made him install Team Viewer quick support app, which grants remote access to virtual devices.

To the man’s shock, Rs 2,98,902 got debited from his account the moment he finished the app’s installation.

After taking the man’s complaint, the police cyber cell has transferred it to the Nhava Sheva police station.