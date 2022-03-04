Navi Mumbai: After Ghansoli, two illegal structures demolished in Koparkhairane

The anti-encroachment department of Koparkhairane ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished two under-construction buildings in Bonkode village in Koparkhairane.

The structures were being constructed without the civic body’s permission.

In the last year, the civic body has already demolished more than 100 illegal structures and the civic body cleared that it would continue the drives in days to come.

A senior official from Koparkhairane ward informed that a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 was issued on February 22 by the ward office against these unauthorized constructions. However, the contractors continued the construction.

Following inaction from the contractors, a demolition drive against the unauthorized constructions was carried out by the ward office. The demolition drive was carried out by officers from Koparkhairane ward, 7 laborers, 1 gas cutter, 1 pickup van, and 1 JCB were used for this operation in the presence of police personnel.

Early this week, the Ghansoli ward removed two under construction structures in Satyawan Nagar in Ghansoli. The structures were being constructed without the civic body’s permission.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:48 AM IST